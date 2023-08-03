Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

A Waterville historic hotel finds new purpose

In the summer of last year, the Waterville company We Buy Houses Southern Minnesota purchased the property, and began work renovating it into modern apartments
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After more than a year of work, the 1888 Apartments Project has finished in Waterville.

The former Union Hotel once acted as a hub for travelers in downtown Waterville, but spent several years dormant.

In the summer of last year, the Waterville company We Buy Houses Southern Minnesota purchased the property, and began work renovating it into modern apartments last November.

Today that work has finished, and owners say that the building has come a long way,

They credit the crews that put in the necessary effort to make the project come through.

“A long journey from start to finish, but everybody has contributed at a really really high level. We’ve go a really special group of guys that have all, you know, bought in to the project, got excited about it and been willing to take it one step at a time, some of these bigger projects sometimes can become overwhelming,” said Owner, Grant Pope.

Tenants begin moving in within the next couple of weeks.

Developers say one priority of the project was keeping the history of the building intact while modernizing the building for comfortable use.

Owners thank the Waterville community for the continued interest and support in restoring what was once a cornerstone of the town.

“Thanking the people around us for making it easy. The city of Waterville, all the people who contributed to the project. A project like this takes everybody. Yeah we get to be here and take the credit for what’s going on but when it comes down to it there’s a lot of different hands that came into play to make the project possible,” said Pope.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

The small business that started in Mankato, in Angie and Dan’s garage back in 2001, now reaches...
‘Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP’ recognized by SBA as a legacy business
Five rib vendors are currently setting up to serve their award-winning cuisine to the community.
Ribs are the star of the show at RibFest
Chanhassen, MN
Highway in Chanhassen officially dedicated to Prince
Family members of Ricky Cobb II, who was shot and killed by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper,...
Investigators name the trooper who fatally shot a Minnesota man during a traffic stop