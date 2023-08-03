A Waterville historic hotel finds new purpose

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After more than a year of work, the 1888 Apartments Project has finished in Waterville.

The former Union Hotel once acted as a hub for travelers in downtown Waterville, but spent several years dormant.

In the summer of last year, the Waterville company We Buy Houses Southern Minnesota purchased the property, and began work renovating it into modern apartments last November.

Today that work has finished, and owners say that the building has come a long way,

They credit the crews that put in the necessary effort to make the project come through.

“A long journey from start to finish, but everybody has contributed at a really really high level. We’ve go a really special group of guys that have all, you know, bought in to the project, got excited about it and been willing to take it one step at a time, some of these bigger projects sometimes can become overwhelming,” said Owner, Grant Pope.

Tenants begin moving in within the next couple of weeks.

Developers say one priority of the project was keeping the history of the building intact while modernizing the building for comfortable use.

Owners thank the Waterville community for the continued interest and support in restoring what was once a cornerstone of the town.

“Thanking the people around us for making it easy. The city of Waterville, all the people who contributed to the project. A project like this takes everybody. Yeah we get to be here and take the credit for what’s going on but when it comes down to it there’s a lot of different hands that came into play to make the project possible,” said Pope.

