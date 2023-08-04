2 injured in crash near Beauford Thursday

BEAUFORD, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple agencies respond to a crash that injured two people on Highway 22 just north of Beauford late Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says is happened just before 11:30 this morning at the intersection of highway 22 and County Road 16.

The patrol says an SUV driven by 78 year old Judith Orvedal of Blue Earth was going north on 22 when her vehicle collided with an eastbound car driven by 57 year old Paul Marchetti of Winnebago.

According to the crash report, Orvedal sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Marchetti suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Mankato.

