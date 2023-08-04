Your Photos
BNSF Train derailment near Perham, Minn.(KVLY)
By Ashlyn Hill
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Near Perham, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2023, at approximately 11:59 p.m., the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a train derailment on the east side of US highway 10 near the intersection of county highway 60 in Gorman Township.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported. According to officials, the crossings at county highway 60 and 475th St. are closed until the situation is resolved. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Perham Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

BNSF Railway is working on cleanup and investigating the cause of the derailment.

There is no concern for public safety.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

