Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Mark Margolis, who appeared in “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and the movie “Scarface,” has died at the age of 83, according to multiple reports.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety said Friday that his son, Morgan Margolis, had confirmed his death.

His role as drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad,” a drug kingpin who is mostly paralyzed and uses a bell to communicate, earned him an Emmy nomination in 2012 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

He would later reprise the role on the prequel series “Better Call Saul.”

He played Alberto the Shadow in the 1983 film “Scarface,” and he appeared in several of director Darren Aronofsky’s, including “Pi, “Requiem for a Dream” and “The Wrestler,” among his 162 acting credits, per IMDb.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
Before authorities got to the scene, the 2 men say they performed first aid within seconds of...
Two men aided victims of Truman Shooting

Latest News

FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players will have another chance on Friday night to win $1.35 billion jackpot
Tamara Laughinghouse claimed her prize Thursday and took home $142,501 after taxes.
Woman wins $200,000 on Powerball ticket with family’s birthday numbers she’s played for 20 years
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say
KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the...
After 27 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway