A fun event with a purpose: VetsFest

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A fun event with a purpose, that’s how they are describing this year’s VetsFest.

The event comes back for another year to provide resources and a fun time for families.Both the Blue Earth and Nicollet County service officers will be there to support and more information. A counselor from the Minneapolis VA will be there, along with Mission 22.

The public can also enjoy music from the Pat Mclaughlin Band, a raffle, silent auction, and face painting and balloon artist for the kids.

All the funds that we raise go back to helping veterans. We have had veterans that need prescriptions, they may need tires, they may need a roof. We’ve done roofs, we’ve mowed lawns. I mean, we’ve done just about everything you can think of. And this is one way that we can do this by having these events,” said Mike Forliti.

The free event takes place, Saturday August 12 from at the North Mankato American Legion Post 518. Opening ceremonies began at noon and closing ceremonies at 4 p.m. From 8-11 a.m., South Central Beyond The Yellow ribbon will provide free breakfast.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

