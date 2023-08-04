Good Council Learning Center finds new home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Good Counsel Learning Center will soon have a new home.

St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Mankato will be the new home of the center, which previously spent more than 50 years on Good Counsel Hill.

The church has leased out the building’s classroom section to the tutoring center.

The Good Counsel Learning Center is a tutoring center that focuses on one-on-one lessons in math and language skills, and registration for lessons at the new location will open September 1st.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.