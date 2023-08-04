Your Photos
Good Council Learning Center finds new home

The learning center is aimed towards children, teenagers, college students and adults who are in the school system and need additional help.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Good Counsel Learning Center will soon have a new home.

St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Mankato will be the new home of the center, which previously spent more than 50 years on Good Counsel Hill.

The church has leased out the building’s classroom section to the tutoring center.

The Good Counsel Learning Center is a tutoring center that focuses on one-on-one lessons in math and language skills, and registration for lessons at the new location will open September 1st.

