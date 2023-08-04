Local nursing homes in Mankato and St. Peter receive $522,222

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State Representative Jeff Brand (DFL-Saint Peter) announced that on Aug. 1, two local nursing homes, located in Mankato and St. Peter received a significant amount of new state funding. The funding serves as part of a bipartisan agreement to stabilize this sector of the economy, which is facing financial hardship.

“Nursing homes have been hit incredibly hard over the past few years, and when heading into this year’s legislative session, we knew sending assistance had to be prioritized. I’m proud to say we got the job done,” said Rep. Jeff Brand. “Under DFL leadership, the Legislature appropriated record amounts of funding for our state’s nursing homes, and a chunk of the money is going to land right here in our community and positively impact many of our neighbors.”

Of these initial investments, $522,222 has been delivered to nursing homes in the local district. Local nursing homes will receive another significant one-time payment of the same amount on Aug. 1, 2024, totaling over $1 million for the biennium. Local facilities benefiting from the funds include:

· $271,152 to Benedictine Living Community in Saint Peter

· $251,070 to Pathstone Living in Mankato

Rep. Brand was recently recognized by Benedictine Living Community Center in Saint Peter for his work in bringing these historical investments in long-term care and assisted living care.

