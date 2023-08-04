Your Photos
Long time DQ employee retires after 34 years

Owners say it will be hard to find someone like Lila.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “There was an ad in the Faribault paper for a cake decorator out here. So, I came out and interviewed Winnie, who is Debbie’s mother-in-law, and she hired me, and I have been working here since,” said Lila Bongers.

 That was almost 35 years ago.... And today, that journey ends.  

“Yeah, I have been crying because people are giving me flowers and I wasn’t expecting all the decorations. I wanted to go out quietly,” said Bongers.

Bongers is retiring, and her Dairy Queen crew, customers, and family could not allow her to go without the sweet celebration they say she truly deserves.  

With flowers, cards, and a goodbye party, community members said goodbye to the person that made many celebrations memorable.

”My oldest daughter, Tara. She made her wedding cake and that was what, 14 years ago beautiful cake” 

Owners say it will be hard to find someone like Lila: "Can't replace that." Lila's plans after retirement include trading cakes for quilts.

”I do a lot of sewing for pregnancy options here in town. I make baby blankets for them and just spend time with my grandkids,” said Bongers.

