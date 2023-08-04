Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: HC Todd Hoffner talks MSU football journey ahead of fall camp

By Rob Clark
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just days ahead of Minnesota State football fall camp, Head Coach Todd Hoffner joins this week’s edition of Maverick Insider to talk about how he found his way to MSU and what drew him to Maverick Football. Hoffner speaks on the team’s success over the past 14 seasons, touching on what he thinks and hopes he has built as the head of the Maverick Football program.

Hoffner also gives insight into how important the next few weeks are to prepare for some tough matchups at the beginning of the season, which begins in less than four weeks.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
Before authorities got to the scene, the 2 men say they performed first aid within seconds of...
Two men aided victims of Truman Shooting

Latest News

On this week's edition of Maverick Insider, we took a look at what takes place in the offseason...
Maverick Insider: Behind the scenes of the MSU men’s hockey team
Anna Cihak, a top golfer out of Minnesota State, joined this week's edition of Maverick Insider.
Maverick Insider: MSU’s Anna Cihak reflects on career golf season
Local soccer superstar Jenny Vetter is Portugal bound as the striker embarks on her first...
Maverick Insider: Jenny Vetter talks journey to signing first pro-contract
In all, 293 student-athletes achieved Dean’s List honors, while 111 earned perfect 4.00 GPA’s...
MSU student-athletes earn 3.33 GPA in spring