Maverick Insider: HC Todd Hoffner talks MSU football journey ahead of fall camp

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just days ahead of Minnesota State football fall camp, Head Coach Todd Hoffner joins this week’s edition of Maverick Insider to talk about how he found his way to MSU and what drew him to Maverick Football. Hoffner speaks on the team’s success over the past 14 seasons, touching on what he thinks and hopes he has built as the head of the Maverick Football program.

Hoffner also gives insight into how important the next few weeks are to prepare for some tough matchups at the beginning of the season, which begins in less than four weeks.

