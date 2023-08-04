One of the oldest & longest standing breweries in the United States: Schell’s

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s not every day you get to celebrate your favorite beverage but for August 5th it marks National Beer Day so of course we had to go to New Ulm and visit Schell’s Brewery to see what they had to say about the special day and what it means to them.

“Well I hope it’s the beer, National IPA day today so we got fresh prints on tap,” said Kyle Marti, Vice President of Schell’s Brewery. The family owned business understands and values its customers over anything. “It’s not only about the beer anymore, we can make the greatest beer in the world but if can’t connect with the consumer where they wanna be, we’re gonna miss them. Giving people what they want and an opportunity to come and experience it and really connect with the brand is what we’re leaning into lately,” he added.

Not only do they have beer for national beer day but they have something for everybody. “Yeah there’s lots of things for everyone to do here so if you’re into the beer scene, hopefully, that’s first and foremost. We got the beautiful beer hall behind us here. And then we got the beer garden if you’re into the more outdoor setting, patio outside. If you’re looking for great beers, we got twenty beers on tap. If you’re more of a history buff, we got the museum of brewing behind ya here. We run tours multiple times a day so you can kind of see the history there, you get it from a tour guide. You go up through the plant a little bit and then the gardens as well. If you’re into more of the outdoor scene, we got the beautiful gardens here, the brewery sits on 22 acres of property here, and we have a full garden. So you can go out there and see that. And if you’re kind of into a family scene, we’ve got things for the kids. We could load them up with root beer, and they got plenty of room to run then. You can go check out the peacocks and deer, the peacocks are actually losing their tail feathers right now, so it’s a nice little scavenger hunt to go out and find the feathers and if they find them they can keep them, so a little bit of something for everybody here.”

Kyle speaks to the importance of the community and what it means to them.

Marti adds, “We’re one in the same, since the city’s founding, the brewery has been here. And honestly the city has helped us get through some pretty tough times. Prohibition obviously being the first one, a couple world wars, ya know the seventies when all the big breweries were scooping up all the little ones the town has pretty much kept us alive and who we are, that goes for Southern Minnesota as well.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.