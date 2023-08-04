Your Photos
This year’s RibFest marks 25 years

Check out Facebook for the complete lineup on the Vetterstone Amphitheater Facebook page.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s 25th annual RibFest started last night and it runs through Sunday. For those of you unfamiliar with the festival, Lisa and Kelsey stopped by to give you a look.

Tonight’s headliner is Flo Rida, tomorrow it is Gary Levox, but there will be lots of music going on all day along. Check out Facebook for the complete lineup on the Vetterstone Amphitheater Facebook page.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

