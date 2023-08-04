Your Photos
‘Volk Transfer’ sponsors this year’s RibFest

Volk Transfer has been providing transportation and logistics for 75 years.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Volk Transfer has been providing transportation and logistics for 75 years. This year, as they celebrate, they are also a sponsor for RibFest in Mankato.

“So we wanted to engage all the different groups that are associated with Volk transfer, but we also wanted to make it a celebration,” said Marketing Manager Carrie Flanagan.

As RibFest marks 25 years, the leaders at Volk Transfer thought it would be a good fit to sponsor the event for the community.

“Yeah, we really like it. I mean it’s it’s, it’s a great thing to do for the community along with our employees and our customers. As I’ve mentioned, the lineup is fantastic. You know Eric and his team and Brian, they’ve done a great job helping us and supporting us to get here,” said CEO Troy Volk.

Volk Transfer will also provide a hospitality tent which is VIP guest access only. They will also offer Big Boned Barbecue and a signature cocktail names after the company’s first location.“We wanted to create something that was a community event,” said Flanagan.

Volk Transfer plans on sponsoring community events in the future.

“We had a great night last night, we had, GMG, was here last night. Everybody had a great time and so I think if things go well, we’ll do it again,” said Volk.

