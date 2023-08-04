Your Photos
Warm temperatures again tomorrow, then we cool off

Showers, thunderstorms possible this weekend
Emily Merz Forecast Live From RibFest 8/3/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Another hot one today with temperatures reaching the lower 90s for some. Tomorrow will be just a few degrees cooler before we majorly cool off heading into the weekend.

A cooler air mass is on the way which will provide us with below average temperatures this weekend and through the upcoming week. With that change, we are also watching increasing chances of rain and thunderstorms this weekend.

Our eyes are on Saturday afternoon and evening, through the overnight and into most of Sunday as our main timeframe for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Smaller rain chances do exist on either end of that timeframe, so we could see rain beginning Friday night.

Although our confidence is growing on the fact that we will receive some rain this weekend, the details exact are still a little fuzzy. Exact timing and locations as well as the severity of the thunderstorms is still uncertain but we will know a lot more as we continue to get closer. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you will likely want to keep a close eye on the forecast as it continues to be more certain.

