Weekend cold front to bring showers, thunderstorms, cooler temps

A cold front will move across the area this weekend bringing in showers and thunderstorms; as well as, cooler temperatures and pleasant conditions as humidity tapers off.

Today will be the final hot and humid day with skies starting off mostly sunny before becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will continue to hover in the upper-80s with a feels like temperature hovering in the low-90s across the area. Winds will remain rather light up to 10 mph throughout the day. As clouds increase, we are likely to stay dry, however, due to the heat and humidity a stray shower or two is possible through the later afternoon hours and/or overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Saturday morning.

The cold front is projected to make its way across the area throughout Saturday afternoon. As the front moves through the area, showers and thunderstorms will start to develop in the mid-afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the low to mid-80s across the area. Winds will also increase a bit up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms will be light and spotty through the afternoon hours before becoming more persistent through the evening, continuing into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with showers and thunderstorms continuing. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper-70s as winds increase even more, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms are projected to start fizzling out through the evening and early night hours leaving behind partly cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Monday morning.

Throughout Monday we will have even more clearing with skies starting off partly cloudy before becoming mostly sunny/mostly clear. Temperatures will remain rather pleasant with highs hovering in the upper-70s across the area as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Monday night will remain quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout Tuesday and most of Wednesday before we have a secondary cold front move through the area Wednesday night. Temperatures on Tuesday will continue to be pleasant with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s as winds hover around 10 mph. Tuesday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Wednesday morning.

We will have a gradual increase in cloud coverage throughout Wednesday as we become partly cloudy to mostly cloudy later in the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures in the afternoon will hover in the upper-70s with winds reaching up to 15 mph. As clouds increase, a secondary cold front will bring in more showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday night into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms as the back side of the cold front continues to pass through the area. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid to upper-70s with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Thursday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with partly cloudy skies as temperatures rise into the upper-70s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Friday night will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Saturday morning.

Next weekend is looking to be relatively quiet for now. We are watching for a chance of overnight showers with a thunderstorm or two possible overnight Saturday into Sunday despite mostly clear skies. Temperatures on Saturday will hover in the low-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Saturday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy with that slim overnight rain chance while temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the low-80s. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph throughout the day. Sunday night will continue to teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Monday morning.

