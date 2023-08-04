Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

With cannabis now legal, MN DPS reminds people not to drive high

Outside MN State Capitol
Outside MN State Capitol(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – As of August 1st, cannabis is legal in the state of Minnesota. With the new law, Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety is reminding people that operating a vehicle while high is still driving while impaired.

“We’ve been proactively preparing in order to be ready when legalization did occur,” said Mike Hanson, Director of the Office of Traffic Safety at DPS.

While the drug became legal in Minnesota just this week, it’s hardly a new thing for DPS to deal with. Hanson says State troopers have been dealing with cannabis-impaired drivers for years, and the new law won’t change that fact.

“Cannabis-impaired driving is not new, but impaired is impaired. If you feel different, you drive different. If you feel different, don’t drive,” Hanson said.

Hanson says cannabis is very different from alcohol, but it can still impair reaction times, decision-making, and in some cases, vision. He says it’s too early to tell what impact the new law will have but judging by other states that have legalized the drug, it wouldn’t be surprising to see cannabis-related traffic stops increase.

“We will expect that we’re going to see an increase in the number of cannabis-impaired offenses that take place out there,” he said.

Driving while impaired can be just as dangerous if you’re operating a watercraft as well.

“When you start to see people who are operating boats, recreational vehicles, or snowmobiles while they’re impaired, the danger is that they’re putting other people at risk,” said Lisa Dugan with the Minnesota DNR, “We want people to be enjoying the state’s resources safely and not under impairment.”

Overall, it’s too early to know what sort of impact cannabis will have on impaired driving violations, but Hanson says the department is prepared to adapt.

“We’ll evaluate our strategies based on what we see in those statistics as they develop,” he said.

Public Safety Officials also remind people that much like with alcohol, having an open container or package of cannabis in a moving vehicle is against the law.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
Before authorities got to the scene, the 2 men say they performed first aid within seconds of...
Two men aided victims of Truman Shooting

Latest News

Volk Transfer has been providing transportation and logistics for 75 years.
‘Volk Transfer’ sponsors this year’s RibFest
$271,152 has been delivered to nursing homes in Rep. Brand’s district and $1,030,087 to homes...
Local nursing homes receive over $1M in state funding
MSU football HC Todd Hoffner joins Maverick Insider to talk Maverick Football just days away...
Maverick Insider: HC Todd Hoffner talks MSU football journey ahead of fall camp (Part III)
Multiple agencies respond to a crash that injured two people on Highway 22 just north of...
2 injured in crash near Beauford Thursday