Fatal car crash in Forest Township

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During the morning of Aug. 4, Rice County Deputies were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles at 130th St. West and Baseline Road in Forest Township.

Three of four occupants were trapped inside one vehicle. Northfield Fire Department and Faribault Fire Department assisted with vehicle extrication.

Northfield Ambulance, North Ambulance and North Air Care transported the three victims to hospitals. The fourth victim, an adult female, died on the scene.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash with the assistance from the MN State Patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office is making notifications to the families and will not be releasing victim information at this time.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.