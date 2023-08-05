Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fatal car crash in Forest Township

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
The Sheriff’s Office is making notifications to the families and will not be releasing victim information at this time.(MGN)
By Ali Reed
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During the morning of Aug. 4, Rice County Deputies were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles at 130th St. West and Baseline Road in Forest Township.

Three of four occupants were trapped inside one vehicle. Northfield Fire Department and Faribault Fire Department assisted with vehicle extrication.

Northfield Ambulance, North Ambulance and North Air Care transported the three victims to hospitals. The fourth victim, an adult female, died on the scene.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash with the assistance from the MN State Patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office is making notifications to the families and will not be releasing victim information at this time.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
Before authorities got to the scene, the 2 men say they performed first aid within seconds of...
Two men aided victims of Truman Shooting

Latest News

Chris Geels competed last year in a statewide completion but this year it’s regional and he is...
Local Bartender competes in Woodford Reserve’s Manhattan Experience
Chris Geels competed last year in a statewide completion but this year it’s regional and he is...
Local Bartender competes in Woodford Reserve’s Manhattan Experience
Owners say it will be hard to find someone like Lila.
Long time DQ employee retires after 34 years
The free event takes place, Saturday August 12 from at the North Mankato American Legion Post 518
A fun event with a purpose: VetsFest