Local Bartender competes in Woodford Reserve’s Manhattan Experience

By Tony Peregrin
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local bartender is competing in Woodford Reserve’s Manhattan Experience, an annual cocktail competition held in Chicago. Chris Geels competed last year in a statewide completion but this year it’s regional and he is one of eight finalists chosen from fifteen states.

He sits down to discuss his philosophy on the art of drink making.

“I love the challenge. I love pushing myself creatively, that’s what I really enjoyed about theatre and designing for that and that’s what has translated so well to bartending and cocktail creation. The Manhattan is a tough one you have to play around a lot to figure out how to make that recipe still feel true at its core but put your own spin on it.  For the first like week I think that really freaked me out and then like I had a centering moment where I was like it doesn’t matter if they think oh you’re from some podunk town, oh you work at this very regular driven neighborhood bar we made it into the same competition,” said Geels.  

“If I can bring it at this level I really hope you’re bringing some good stuff too. I love the concept of anyone being able to make these drinks. That shows that it’s a very strong cocktail. That’s how you come up with more new classic cocktails, is if it’s wildly accessible.  I’m used to crafting stories and figuring out a way to tell those stories through things that I make.  That’s why I decided to make a  caprese salad inspired gin cocktail for the cocktail menu here.  I love introducing people to new flavors, new flavor combinations, new things that they will come back for, uhm and just finding something that they will really really love,” said Geels

