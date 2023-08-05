Showers likely this weekend

Confidence continues to increase that many of us will receive a decent amount of rain this weekend.

Rain totals around three quarters of an inch to an inch are possible for many of our counties, especially our more western ones. Localized flooding is a possible concern for areas prone to flooding. High wind speeds are expected through the weekend, with sustained winds around 10-20mph and gusts even faster than that.

For timing, we are expecting the rain and thunderstorms to move in Saturday afternoon lasting through the evening and into the overnight hours. Sunday, there is less of a chance of thunderstorms but we are seeing the possibility of heavy rain for the majority of the day.

All modes of severe weather are possible with this event, but we are not anticipating a widespread severe event. Either way, be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts and stay weather aware through this weekend, especially if you’ll be outdoors.

