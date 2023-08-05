Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Showers likely this weekend

Emily Merz's PM Forecast 8/4/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Confidence continues to increase that many of us will receive a decent amount of rain this weekend.

Rain totals around three quarters of an inch to an inch are possible for many of our counties, especially our more western ones. Localized flooding is a possible concern for areas prone to flooding. High wind speeds are expected through the weekend, with sustained winds around 10-20mph and gusts even faster than that.

For timing, we are expecting the rain and thunderstorms to move in Saturday afternoon lasting through the evening and into the overnight hours. Sunday, there is less of a chance of thunderstorms but we are seeing the possibility of heavy rain for the majority of the day.

All modes of severe weather are possible with this event, but we are not anticipating a widespread severe event. Either way, be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts and stay weather aware through this weekend, especially if you’ll be outdoors.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
Before authorities got to the scene, the 2 men say they performed first aid within seconds of...
Two men aided victims of Truman Shooting

Latest News

A pleasant cooldown is on the way with a weekend cold front that will also bring showers and...
Weekend cold front to bring showers, thunderstorms, cooler temps
A pleasant cooldown is on the way with a weekend cold front that will also bring showers and...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-4-2023
Emily Merz's PM Forecast 8/4/23
Emily Merz's PM Forecast 8/4/23
Emily Merz Forecast Live From RibFest 8/3/23
Warm temperatures again tomorrow, then we cool off