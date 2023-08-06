Your Photos
Rainy Sunday cancels last day of Mankato’s 25th Ribfest

A rainy Sunday on top of conditions at Riverfront Park in Mankato caused organizers to cancel the final day of events for the 25th Ribfest.
A rainy Sunday on top of conditions at Riverfront Park in Mankato caused organizers to cancel the final day of events for the 25th Ribfest.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A rainy Sunday on top of conditions at Riverfront Park in Mankato caused organizers to cancel the final day of events for the 25th Ribfest.

The final day is traditionally the day with free admission. Scheduled to perform was The Chris Hawkey Band and Red Dirt Road.

The weather for the three previous days of Ribfest was warm, but mainly favorable for the crowd.

In a post on social media, organizers said they looked forward to seeing everyone at the 26th Ribfest scheduled August 1-4, 2024.

