Annual Sibley County Fair held over the weekend in Arlington

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sibley County Fair is a community event that happens every year in Arlington, Minnesota. Sunday was the last day of the fair, an annual event since 1855.

“[It] was great, with the weather and the heat, we still had a great crowd every night; except for today, [which] was when we had the rain,” said Sibley County Fair Board Member, Matthew Scharpe. “We can’t help the rain. We need the rain. But we had a great turnout every night.”

The fair was filled with food vendors, livestock shows, live music, and moon bounces with obstacle courses for the kids to enjoy, courtesy of Ninja Anywhere.

“Our fair was blessed to have a great 4-H group,” said Scharpe. We have our barns that are always full.”

The Sibley County Fair was made possible by the many volunteers and sponsors that have contributed to the event.

“The success actually just boils down to the whole group effort,” said Scharpe. “I mean, we all work together to really put the fair on. Just the whole group: All the board members really do a great job of working together to make everything a success.”

