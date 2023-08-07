Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Barbenheimer revives movie theaters

A big part of the movie theater comeback can be summed up in one word: Barben-heimer.
By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The movie industry has been around 120 year, but as Phil Zacheretti, CEO of Phoenix Theaters says, during 2020, numbers were dismal.

“Unlike anything we’ve had in 100 years closed us. We closed our theaters.,” said Zacheretti.

He says supply chain issues brought the industry to a standstill.

“We’re not there yet, but we think in the next 18 months or so, pending the writers strike and the actor strike, we should be back with plenty of product,” said Zacheretti. “And this year we so far are 20% ahead of last year’s numbers. So that’s good. The bad news is we’re 20% behind 2019. So we’re kind of still maybe walking now more so than crawling.”

A big part of that comeback can be summed up in one word: Barben-heimer.

“July was a record setting month for almost everyone in their industry, with Barbie and Oppenheimer and we’re very optimistic that we’re going to continue to recover,” said Zacheretti.

“So I think we found out the more the media hypes up the movie, the better we do, because then people have heard about the movie,” said Glenda Arndt.

For both Arndt and Zacheretti, there’s a communal aspect drawing people to their theaters.

“Every time they turn around that they see that movie. And I think Barbie did that, you know, like the Mexican restaurant here in town did a Barbie margarita,” said Arndt.

They also believe that people want to have shared theatrical experiences.

“You know you hit your volume up and down or you can pause it. Here you have. You are in the movie so. Yeah, we’re not going anywhere,” said Arndt.

“My first boss told me 48 years ago. I’ve been in the. Business, he says, as long as people date, they’ll go to the movies. And he’s pretty accurate,” said Zacheretti.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

The North Mankato city council will have a chance to vote on whether or not to change the...
Natural yard maintenance questioned in North Mankato
Ultimately, the project will be expanding approximately 12.5 miles of Hwy 14, from two lanes to...
Highway 14 project to conclude in October
This event is part of the BECLS Summer Learning Program, which includes reading challenges,...
Blue Earth County Library to visit Betsy-Tacy houses
FILE - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota aims to make sure that when it comes to fire...
Children’s Museum to host Fire Safety Education Day event