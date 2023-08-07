Barbenheimer revives movie theaters

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The movie industry has been around 120 year, but as Phil Zacheretti, CEO of Phoenix Theaters says, during 2020, numbers were dismal.

“Unlike anything we’ve had in 100 years closed us. We closed our theaters.,” said Zacheretti.

He says supply chain issues brought the industry to a standstill.

“We’re not there yet, but we think in the next 18 months or so, pending the writers strike and the actor strike, we should be back with plenty of product,” said Zacheretti. “And this year we so far are 20% ahead of last year’s numbers. So that’s good. The bad news is we’re 20% behind 2019. So we’re kind of still maybe walking now more so than crawling.”

A big part of that comeback can be summed up in one word: Barben-heimer.

“July was a record setting month for almost everyone in their industry, with Barbie and Oppenheimer and we’re very optimistic that we’re going to continue to recover,” said Zacheretti.

“So I think we found out the more the media hypes up the movie, the better we do, because then people have heard about the movie,” said Glenda Arndt.

For both Arndt and Zacheretti, there’s a communal aspect drawing people to their theaters.

“Every time they turn around that they see that movie. And I think Barbie did that, you know, like the Mexican restaurant here in town did a Barbie margarita,” said Arndt.

They also believe that people want to have shared theatrical experiences.

“You know you hit your volume up and down or you can pause it. Here you have. You are in the movie so. Yeah, we’re not going anywhere,” said Arndt.

“My first boss told me 48 years ago. I’ve been in the. Business, he says, as long as people date, they’ll go to the movies. And he’s pretty accurate,” said Zacheretti.

