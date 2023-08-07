Blue Earth County Library to visit Betsy-Tacy houses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) invites the public to join them for Betsy-Tacy House Tours Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m. The Betsy-Tacy houses are located at 332 and 333 Center Street in Mankato, and guests of all ages are welcome to participate in this free event.

The Betsy-Tacy book series, written by Mankato native Maud Hart Lovelace, was first published in the 1940s and remains hugely popular today. With support from Maud Hart Lovelace fans from around the world, the Betsy-Tacy Society has preserved and restored the childhood homes of Maud’s fictional characters Betsy and Tacy.

Now open to visitors, Betsy’s House is a museum where you can see how the Hart family lived more than 100 years earlier. Across the street is Tacy’s House, where you can view Hart and Lovelace family artifacts, photographs and more.

This event is part of the BECLS Summer Learning Program, which includes reading challenges, craft activities and more than thirty free events for children and adults. The program celebrates friendship, family and community with this year’s theme of “All Together Now.”

All are welcome to learn more by visiting any library location, calling 507-304-4001, or going to beclibrary.org/SLP. A full listing of summer events can be found at beclibrary.org/calendar.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.