Children’s Museum to host Fire Safety Education Day event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota aims to make sure that when it comes to fire safety, the kids are alright.

The Children’s Museum will be hosting a Free Family Play Day, with an emphasis on Fire Safety Education Day on Sat., Aug. 19.

At the family event, children will learn fire safety practices and familiarize themselves with emergency equipment and gear and learn.

Several area fire departments will supply fire trucks and emergency vehicles on site for kids to tour.

Visitors will get a look at a smoke simulator house and meet Sparky The Fire Safety Dog at this event. During the day, there will also be activities, crafts, and other giveaways!

While normal hours of operation for the Museum are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the outdoor Fire Safety event will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

