Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Children’s Museum to host Fire Safety Education Day event

FILE - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota aims to make sure that when it comes to fire...
FILE - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota aims to make sure that when it comes to fire safety, the kids are alright. The museum will host a Free Family Play Day, with an emphasis on Fire Safety Education Day on Sat., Aug. 19.
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota aims to make sure that when it comes to fire safety, the kids are alright.

The Children’s Museum will be hosting a Free Family Play Day, with an emphasis on Fire Safety Education Day on Sat., Aug. 19.

At the family event, children will learn fire safety practices and familiarize themselves with emergency equipment and gear and learn.

Several area fire departments will supply fire trucks and emergency vehicles on site for kids to tour.

Visitors will get a look at a smoke simulator house and meet Sparky The Fire Safety Dog at this event. During the day, there will also be activities, crafts, and other giveaways!

While normal hours of operation for the Museum are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the outdoor Fire Safety event will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

The non-profit organization provides funding and resources to artists and organizations in Blue...
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council celebrates three-decade milestone
According to a digital platform called Doximity, out of more than 750 national programs, the...
MCHS residency program in Mankato scores high with digital platform ranking
The Sibley County Fair is a community event that happens every year in Arlington, MN. Sunday...
Annual Sibley County Fair held over the weekend in Arlington
Traffic Crash
Man dead after Corvette crash near Cook