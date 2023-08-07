Your Photos
Highway 14 project to conclude in October

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT has been reconstructing Highway 14, from New Ulm to Nicollet, to improve on travel safety for such an important freight and trade corridor.

At the moment, they say they are placing clay and plastic soil.

They are also preparing some concrete paving that will be conducted over the next month.

MnDOT says they have most of the culverts installed.

They expect to have an opening to through traveling public by the middle of October.

“This corridor is important in the state of Minnesota, not just the region. And so, yes, I’m sure many people are excited about it. Not only getting this portion of Highway 14 open, but this portion all the way through Rochester, so it’s going to be significant for this corridor for this part of the state as well as the region,” soad Construction Supervisor, Todd Kjolstad.

Ultimately, the project will be expanding approximately 12.5 miles of Hwy 14, from two lanes to four lanes, between New Ulm and Nicollet.

This would complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.

