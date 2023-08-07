Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man arrested for stomping on 71-year-old woman’s face, police say

Police said Donovan Anderson was arrested for attacking and stomping on a 71-year-old woman.
Police said Donovan Anderson was arrested for attacking and stomping on a 71-year-old woman.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA (Gray News) – A man is facing charges after police said he attacked and stomped on a 71-year-old woman’s face Thursday.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to multiple calls for an elderly woman who was being attacked around 5:45 p.m.

A lieutenant was flagged down by a witness at about the same time. Officials said he found the 71-year-old victim suffering from severe facial, head, and body injuries.

Police said the woman had shoe tread prints on her face and was unable to speak due to her injuries. Witnesses were attempting to medically assist the woman.

Police said they were told by witnesses a suspect, later identified as Donovan Anderson, was seen punching, kicking, and stomping on the woman.

Officers quickly searched the area and took the suspect into custody.

When questioned, police said Anderson told them he beat the woman because she said something to him that he did not like.

Officials said they believe the woman was walking home after getting off the bus when the encounter took place. She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

Anderson was charged with assault and battery on an elderly person.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

A big part of the movie theater comeback can be summed up in one word: Barben-heimer.
Barbenheimer revives movie theaters
The North Mankato city council will have a chance to vote on whether or not to change the...
Natural yard maintenance questioned in North Mankato
Ultimately, the project will be expanding approximately 12.5 miles of Hwy 14, from two lanes to...
Highway 14 project to conclude in October
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Thousands of flight cancelations and power outages as strong storms move into DC area
Stanford head coach Troy Taylor speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday,...
ACC considering westward expansion, with eye on Stanford and Cal, AP source says