Man dead after Corvette crash near Cook

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 62-year-old man is dead after a single car crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports a1969 Chevrolet Corvette left the road, going into a ditch, and then crashed into a tree.

Wade Louis Anthony, of the city of Cook, Minnesota, passed away in the crash.

The crash happened on Highway 1 at Samuelson Road, in Field Township.

That is about 2 and a half miles West of Cook.

The report says Anthony was wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash was not listed on the initial report, but it did list alcohol was involved.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.