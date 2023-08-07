Your Photos
Man dead after Corvette crash near Cook

62-year-old Wade Louis Anthony passed away
Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(MGN)
By Matt McConico
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 62-year-old man is dead after a single car crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports a1969 Chevrolet Corvette left the road, going into a ditch, and then crashed into a tree.

Wade Louis Anthony, of the city of Cook, Minnesota, passed away in the crash.

The crash happened on Highway 1 at Samuelson Road, in Field Township.

That is about 2 and a half miles West of Cook.

The report says Anthony was wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash was not listed on the initial report, but it did list alcohol was involved.

