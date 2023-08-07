Your Photos
MCHS residency program in Mankato scores high with digital platform ranking

According to a digital platform called Doximity, out of more than 750 national programs, the...
According to a digital platform called Doximity, out of more than 750 national programs, the MCHS’s Residency Program in Mankato scored high among the top 20 places to train to be a family physician.(WEAU)
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) Family Medicine Residency Program has reason to celebrate.

According to a digital platform called Doximity, out of more than 750 national programs, the MCHS’s Residency Program in Mankato scored high among the top 20 places to train to be a family physician.

Mayo Clinic Health System Family Medicine Residency Program in La Crosse hung on to the top spot, once more, in the state of Wisconsin.

Program rankings were determined by three factors:

  1. Resident and recent alumni satisfaction.
  2. Reputation among board-certified family medicine physicians.
  3. Objective data, such as research output.

Doximity is for medical professionals, including 4,900 residency programs across 28 different specialties, including over 700 programs in family medicine.

