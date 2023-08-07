Natural yard maintenance questioned in North Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new state law requires Minnesota cities to allow private property owners to install and maintain a managed natural landscape.

That can include anything from native or non-native grasses, wildflowers, and shrubs- as long as the planting is planned, intentional, and maintained. The law inspired many North Mankato residents to ask the city to change its natural lawns ordinance to meet the state standard and remove lawn restrictions.

But city staff say they are not on the fence about making changes.

“If you were to put it side-by-side, a lot of the language that’s included by the statute is included in our ordinance,” said City Planner, Matthew Lassonde.

In a memorandum to the North Mankato city council, city attorney Mike Kennedy advised that the state law is silent on the width and location restrictions for natural lawns, and the limits would be open for the council.

In a statement to KEYC News Now, state representative Rick Hansen, one of the authors of the law, wrote, “It is not the intent of I, the author, for the local unit of government to impose size or percentage area requirements... the committee debate described the owners et al freedom and ability to plant such, and the public benefit derived for pollinators...”

But city staff say local restrictions are necessary, and other cities, like Belle Plaine, are interpreting the statute in the say way as North Mankato’s ordinance.

“We believe within the guidance we’ve received, that it’s in our right to limit the size and extent. To just make sure that we are avoiding people just letting a turf lawn grow into a natural state- they become a nuisance to neighboring properties,” said Lassonde.

The issue of natural lawns is not new in North Mankato:

About two years ago, a North Mankato man won a state appeals court case after the city claimed his natural yard was a public nuisance.

The appeals court said a city cannot declare a nuisance “based on little more than neighbors’ displeasure with the property’s appearance.”

The North Mankato city council will have a chance to vote on whether or not to change the natural lawn ordinance at a later date.

