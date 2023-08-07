Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New families connect through ‘Pop-Up Parties’

Pop-Up Parties was started by two moms who wanted to build that community connection, and they do so through soft-play pop-up parties.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re a mom looking to connect your kids with other kids and meet other moms, a new business has emerged on the scene. Pop-Up Parties was started by two moms who wanted to build that community connection, and they do so through soft-play pop-up parties.

For more information, you can check out their website at popuppartiesmn.com or their Instagram and Facebook.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

A series of murals have graced the outside wall of the Blue Earth County Library, and Kelly...
New murals outside of Blue Earth County Library
TJ Jeannette is in with River Valley Running to show off some convenient sport watches that...
Track your fitness with sport watches at River Valley Running
FILE - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota aims to make sure that when it comes to fire...
Children’s Museum to host Fire Safety Education Day event
The non-profit organization provides funding and resources to artists and organizations in Blue...
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council celebrates three-decade milestone