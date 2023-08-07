New families connect through ‘Pop-Up Parties’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re a mom looking to connect your kids with other kids and meet other moms, a new business has emerged on the scene. Pop-Up Parties was started by two moms who wanted to build that community connection, and they do so through soft-play pop-up parties.

For more information, you can check out their website at popuppartiesmn.com or their Instagram and Facebook.

