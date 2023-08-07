Normal temperatures are back

After this weekend’s rain, we can expect a dry start to the work week, with more rain chances soon.

Much of the area finally did receive some much needed rain this weekend. At the KEYC studio in North Mankato, we received 2.45 inches over the weekend. Mankato averaged around two inches. Higher rain totals were reported the further west we go towards Sioux Falls with some smaller reports of around one inch as far east as Owatonna.

To start off our week, we can expect drier conditions with comfortable temperatures right near average for this time of year. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few isolated pop-up showers are possible this evening, but nothing impactful for the majority of us.

Wednesday, we see our next rain/thunderstorm chance. As of now the chances are still relatively low. Thursday, confidence is a little higher that we will receive some rain and thunderstorms. Exact timing is unsure, but the larger timeframe is roughly Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

The upcoming weekend looks dry, with temperatures sticking around average in the upper 70s. More rain chances appear at the start of the following week, but we are still a little ways away from that.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.