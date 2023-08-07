Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council celebrates three-decade milestone

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council turned 30.

The non-profit organization is known for providing funding and resources to artists and organizations in the nine-county area of Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, LeSueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan counties.

Funded in part by the Minnesota State Arts Board and the State General Fund through the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council became an independent non-profit organization in 1993.

The organization puts the spotlight on the arts, taking and making use of state and foundation funding in the region by encouraging community outreach, providing technical assistance, planning, public information, and administrative assistance to artists and arts organizations.

For more information, visit the organization's website. For general inquiries, e-mail is also avaiilable.

