Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council celebrates three-decade milestone

The non-profit organization provides funding and resources to artists and organizations in Blue...
The non-profit organization provides funding and resources to artists and organizations in Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan counties.(Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council)
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council turned 30.

The non-profit organization is known for providing funding and resources to artists and organizations in the nine-county area of Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, LeSueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan counties.

Funded in part by the Minnesota State Arts Board and the State General Fund through the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council became an independent non-profit organization in 1993.

The organization puts the spotlight on the arts, taking and making use of state and foundation funding in the region by encouraging community outreach, providing technical assistance, planning, public information, and administrative assistance to artists and arts organizations.

For more information, visit the organization’s website. For general inquiries, e-mail is also avaiilable.Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

According to a digital platform called Doximity, out of more than 750 national programs, the...
MCHS residency program in Mankato scores high with digital platform ranking
The Sibley County Fair is a community event that happens every year in Arlington, MN. Sunday...
Annual Sibley County Fair held over the weekend in Arlington
Traffic Crash
Man dead after Corvette crash near Cook
12-year-old Waseca girl killed in head-on collision in Western Wisconsin