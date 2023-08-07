Spikin’ In the Street volleyball tournament brings New Ulm businesses, community together

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm community put on a volleyball tournament called Spikin’ In the Street.

The business owners and community leaders of New Ulm dropped 800 tons of sand right in the heart of their downtown area, so community members could enjoy a full day of volleyball.

“Oh, it’s a great honor to be involved in this because it was a great downtown business group,” said Rick Kamm, a member of Spikin’ In the Street’s planning committee. “I mean, everybody worked together on this, and it was fun to work with everybody to get this pulled off.”

This event is free for spectators and is open to all ages for everyone to enjoy live music, volleyball games going on from 7 a.m.-11 p.m., and restaurant drinks and specials.

“Like any good idea, it’s just some business owners, friends, you know, getting together and dreaming up different ideas,” said Lyndsay Henn, also on the planning committee. “And I think New Ulm is really special in that way where we’ve got a lot of people with big dreams, and a lot of people who are willing to put in the action to make those things happen.”

Some of the sponsors that made this event happen were 3M, Ground Zero Services, B & L Bar, Mowan’s bar, Rodney’s Tavern, and many more.

“We hope to make it bigger and better next year,” said Kamm. “This is a learning process for us, and I think as a learning thing we’ve really got some knowledge about how we want to do it, already, next year, and I think it’ll be good for downtown New Ulm.”

The funds raised for this event will be going to the promotion of New Ulm and the efforts of the New Ulm business and Retail Association.

“This is fantastic,” said Dave Weldy, an attendee at the event. “You know, New Ulm really needs this. It brings a lot of people to town and it’s a family-friendly event, you know, and we got a lot of community members out here taking part.”

For anyone interested in applying next year to be a part of the volleyball tournament, the entry fee for teams is $140.

