12-year-old Waseca girl killed in head-on collision in Western Wisconsin

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca girl was killed in a head-on collision in Western Wisconsin.

The crash happened on Friday, around 2:30 p.m., in Pepin County, WI.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s office, Ethan Whitwam, 18, of Durand WI, crossed into the westbound lane of US 10 and struck another vehicle head-on.

Officials say the other vehicle caught fire, but three people were able to escape the vehicle.

Whitwam and the 12-year-old passenger of the other vehicle, Joeclynn Passon, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 12-year-old’s father, Steven Passon, 40, driving the vehicle, and another juvenile, eight-year-old Drake Passon, sustained critical injuries in the crash and were both airlifted to different hospitals.

Both of their conditions remain unknown.

The mother, Jessica Passon, 36, was treated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

