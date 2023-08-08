All you need to know about collecting comics

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Have you ever wanted to start up a comic book collection, but don’t know where to start? Patrick with Pulp Comics and Games is in to give the inside scoop on how to best collect and sell comics. He goes over the value of comics, as well as how to avoid making mistakes in the process.

Pulp Comics and Games is located at 633 S Front St. in Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.