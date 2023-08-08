Application window open for MDA livestock investment grants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for livestock grants.

The Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation Livestock Investment Grants are for farmers and ranchers looking to improve their operations.

The funds would go toward equipment purchases and physical improvements used to help farmers with their livestock such as building watering systems, fencing, and feeding equipment.

The MDA is expecting to pay out around $1.5 million this fiscal year.

Applications for the grant will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 with the MDA expecting to have contracts to grantees by early next year.

