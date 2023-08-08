Your Photos
Betsy-Tacy Houses full of visitors

The tours were part of the BECLS Summer Learning Program, which includes reading challenges, craft activities, and more than thirty free events for children and
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : Earlier today, the Betsy-Tacy Houses were full of visitors.

The tours were part of the BECLS Summer Learning Program, which includes reading challenges, craft activities, and more than thirty free events for children and adults.

The Betsy-Tacy book series, written by Mankato native Maud Hart Lovelace, was first published in the 1940s.

Yet, organizers say it’s still relevant today.

When people grow up with a series and they love the characters and they get to learn that they actually were real people that lived here and that they can go and and and see where they lived, it’s it’s really amazing Speaker and the fact,” said Diane Langland.

The Betsy-Tacy houses are located at 332 and 333 Center Street in Mankato.

It is open every Saturday for tours.

