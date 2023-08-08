Bikers no longer need to stop at stop signs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Before August 1st, cyclists needed to stop at every single stop sign, much like a motor vehicle. But after August 1st, cyclists only need to yield at stop signs if there’s no oncoming traffic.

“In the old days, you had to stop. Now if things are clear, a cyclist may treat that as a yield sign. They still have to slow down. They still have to come to the ability to stop if needed,” said Jon Andersen.

But that’s not the only thing that they’ve changed. If you’re not feeling comfortable on the right side of the road. You can go out as far as you feel comfortable.

Andersen “Now the law states you need to keep as far to the right as you feel safe. As you know, the streets have lots of potholes. There can be lots of things you need to ride around and that type of thing,” said Andersen.

And they’re also enacting education classes for bike safety and rules in elementary schools.

“That whole new generation is going to learn the rules of the road at school and maybe make some better cyclists and better citizens,” said Andersen. “Now, as a driver you maybe will be looking more to pedestrian or cyclist saying well, they have just as much right to rd. As we do, whereas now people get their drivers license to free for all of them.”

