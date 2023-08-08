Boil water advisory in Eagle Lake

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Aug. 7, the city of Eagle Lake experienced a power outage, resulting in a loss of pressure in their water system. Due to the loss of water pressure, contamination may have entered the city’s drinking water. There is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain bacteria that could make you sick. The affected area includes all Eagle Lake water users.

To avoid consuming contaminated water, you should not drink, brush teeth, or cook with tap water without boiling it first. Boiling the water kills bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water. Using a safe alternative such as bottled water works as well.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches. If you are concerned about your health or the health of a family member, contact your health care provider.

The city of Eagle Lake will make it known when tests show that the water is safe to drink again as is.

After the system has restored pressure and lifted the advisory, it’s recommended consumers flush their building plumbing systems.

For more information, please contact City Hall at 507-257-3218.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.