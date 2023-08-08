Camp Sweet Life receives grant from Mankato Clinic Foundation

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Camp Sweet Life just got a little sweeter after being awarded a generous grant.

Camp Sweet Life Adventures, Inc. received a $5,000 grant from the Mankato Clinic Foundation.

The funds are to be used for Camp 2023 and its CSL Connects Programs. CSL Connects is Camp Sweet Life’s “other than camp time” activities and support for kids, parents, and family members affected by Type One Diabetes in the Mankato area.

Camp Sweet Life’s mission is connecting, empowering, and transforming kids with Type One Diabetes.

Camp is held once a year at Camp Courage, near Maple Lake.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.