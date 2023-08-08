Your Photos
Camp Sweet Life receives grant from Mankato Clinic Foundation

By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Camp Sweet Life just got a little sweeter after being awarded a generous grant.

Camp Sweet Life Adventures, Inc. received a $5,000 grant from the Mankato Clinic Foundation.

The funds are to be used for Camp 2023 and its CSL Connects Programs. CSL Connects is Camp Sweet Life’s “other than camp time” activities and support for kids, parents, and family members affected by Type One Diabetes in the Mankato area.

Camp Sweet Life’s mission is connecting, empowering, and transforming kids with Type One Diabetes.

Camp is held once a year at Camp Courage, near Maple Lake.

