City of Eagle Lake: Boil Water Advisory remains in place

KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul joined the show live in studio with the latest information, after hearing from city officials this morning.
By Sean Morawczynski and Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Eagle Lake remains under a Boil Water Advisory as officials wait for contamination results. Customers may notice water that is temporarily rusty-colored or brown.

That’s because mineral deposits mixed into the water once the system regained pressure, according to city staff.

The city expects to have contamination results on Wednesday.

Once results show that the water is safe to consume, the boil water advisory will be lifted.

In the meantime, officials warn residents not to drink, brush their teeth, or cook with tap water without boiling it first.

They also said that there is an increased chance that the city’s drinking water may contain bacteria that could make you sick.

“We just want to make sure that our drinking water is safe, and there could be a potential contamination due to the loss of pressure,” said Eagle Lake City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland, in a conversation over the phone. “So, residents need to boil their water before drinking or food preparation to avoid getting sick.”

KEYC News Now will have more information on health protocols and word from officials tonight at 6 p.m.

