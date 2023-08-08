Dos and don’ts of Eagle Lake’s water advisory

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Eagle Lake saw a few surprises on Monday night...

A power outage, no water, but city staff worked fast to reverse the situation. What remains now is a boil water advisory.

“Residents need to boil their water before drinking or food preparation to avoid getting sick,” said Jennifer Bromeland.

Officials warn residents not to drink, brush your teeth, or cook with tap water without boiling it first.

Staff say there is an increased chance that the city’s drinking water may contain coliform bacteria or chlorine residual that could make you sick.

“It is advised that all water come to a rolling boil for at least one minute,” said Bromeland.

Or use bottled water as an alternative.

Using Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, city staff say adults can use regular water to bathe or shower-

But not infants and young children, because there’s a chance they may swallow some of the water.

Also, you can use regular water for hand-washing for 20 seconds, watering plants, or doing laundry.

“We just want to make sure that our drinking water is safe, and there could be a potential contamination due to the loss of pressure,” said Bromeland.

City staff say a power outage triggered a loss of pressure in the city’s water system on Monday night.

Customers may notice water that is temporarily rusty-colored or brown-

That’s because iron and mineral deposits mixed into the water once the system regained pressure.

In the meantime, the city expects to have water contamination results on Wednesday. Once results show that the water is safe to consume, the boil water advisory will be lifted.

