Mankato’s 25th annual RibFest wraps up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As clean-up started this morning, organizers talk about the success of the 25th RibFest.

“All in all, it was a great weekend and we’re happy to be here on Monday Clean it up,” said Eric Jones.

Even though the weather rained on the event, prompting the cancellation of Sunday’s activities, they say turnout over the first three days was definitely worth celebrating.

“We had everything kicked off really great. We had a great Thursday, Friday, Saturday night, Friday, Friday night with Flo Rida. It was the biggest crowd we’ve ever had out here on a Friday night,” said Jones.

Jones says that on Friday around 6 p.m. they had sold 6,500 tickets.

Add in volunteers and people working, and the park welcomed close to 8,000 people Friday night.

“We kind of have we have that afternoon crowd, then it kind of turns over in the evening for the headliners and stuff. So it’s we have had bigger crowds on Saturdays, but never that many people in the park at one time,” said Jones.

The community music festival also draws a lot of traffic to old town. Organizers hope to keep expanding while keeping the essence of the event.

“We try to to make RibFest Mankato’s festival and we want to try to do with what we have. We want to keep the ticket prices low 10 to $15 and. Just so we can be as accessible as we can to as many people as possible, and and we just wanna try to appeal as and and do what we can for for all age groups. And this way this year it worked out really great,” said Jones.

