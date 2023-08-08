Mavericks gear up for season with fall camp

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Excitement is in the air as the Minnesota State football team takes the field for the first time this fall camp. The Mavericks are gearing up for a couple of tough match-ups to start the season including one August 31st against former defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski who’s now the head coach at the University of Sioux Falls.

“Coach Glo’s a great coach, but we look forward to squaring off week one that’s for sure,” said Jacob Daulton, MSU senior linebacker.

The helmets are on, and the Mavericks are already starting to put in the work at camp because the team’s season opener is just mere weeks away.

Now is the time all the hard work done in the spring and summer months starts to come through on the field as the 2023 squad ramps up the intensity this fall.

“We always say it’s just about us. Build a culture, bring these young guys in and keep building off last year. It’ll be awesome to head down to Sioux Falls at the end of the month,” said Hayden Ekern, MSU junior quarterback.

There is plenty to build off of from last year. Despite dropping a few games during the regular season, Minnesota State battled through losing some key players to injury, advancing to the NCAA Tournament and winning its first round match-up against Wayne State before falling to Colorado School of Mines in a thriller, 48-45.

Expectations remain high for a Minnesota State football program that’s played in two national title games within the last decade.

“We expect to go all the way, that is our baseline expectation, but our motto is 1-0. We take it one game at a time, one practice at a time. Yes, we have goals, but we’re focused on today,” said Daulton.

Minnesota State will throw helmets and shoulder pads on this Wednesday before putting the full pads on this coming Sunday.

The Mavericks have 11 practices before the season opener at the end of the month, kick-off is right around the corner.

