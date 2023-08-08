Metallica foundation gives SCC $100,000

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : Metallica’s foundation, ‘All Within My Hands’ brings South Central College into their group; giving them $100,000.

Scholarships will be given to students earning specific certificates. SCC will begin awarding these scholarships this fall semester, beginning August 21st, to students beginning in the ‘Advanced Agricultural Technician’ certificate at the North Mankato Campus or the “Machine Tool Technology Right Skills Now” certificate at its Faribault Campus.

“But historically, Metallica, when they performed in communities, they gave back a certain percentage of their ticket sales to local community Colleges really to help people go into technical fields and to support the workforce,” said Judy Endres.

SCC will expand the scholarship-eligible certificate programs during the Spring Semester.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.