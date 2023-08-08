Your Photos
Minnesota Republicans send second letter to DFL with cannabis legalization concerns

Generic Picture of Marijuana Leaves(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Minnesota Republicans sent a second letter to DFL state leaders on Tuesday, once again calling for a special legislative session to address their concerns over the state’s new cannabis law.

The first letter went out just a few days before the drug was officially legalized, and contained claims that the new law “effectively legalized marijuana for minors.” Those claims were largely based on an article that was later corrected. The original article failed to recognize that current state law already makes it a petty misdemeanor for children under 18 to possess the drug.

The new letter appears to double down on the original argument, with lawmakers like Rep. Peggy Scott (R - Andover) likening the penalty to a slap on the wrist.

“It ties the hands of law enforcement and of parents to use a tool in the toolbox, to rein in kids that might be headed down the wrong path,” said Scott, “It sends the wrong message, in my opinion.”

Scott also expresses concerns over impaired driving, alleging that the law “makes it easier to get away with driving while high.”

You can read the full letter here.

We reached out to bill authors Sen. Lindsey Port and Rep. Zach Stephenson for comment. Both declined, instead pointing to previous statements already made on the issue. Sen. Port’s original comments and the context of the first letter can be found here.

