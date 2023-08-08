SCC is awarded $100K by ‘All Within My Hands’ Metallica Scholars Initiative

FARIBUALT/NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Get ready: The Sandman is entering South Central College (SCC).

The iconic band Metallica’s foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH), is continuing its multimillion-dollar investment in important workforce programs at community colleges around the US.

According to a release from SCC, the school was selected from a competitive pool of applicants to receive $100,000 to change the future of students that are pursuing specific certificate programs in high-demand industries.

With the help of the Metallic Scholars Initiative (MSI), SCC will start awarding scholarships this fall semester, beginning Aug. 21, to new students starting an Advanced Agriculture Technician certificate at the North Mankato campus, or a Machine Tool Technology ‘Right Skills Now’ certificate at at SCC’s Faribault campus.

In addition, SCC will also be adding other scholarship-eligible certificate programs spring semester.

The MSI launched in 2019 by AWMH, in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), and will be celebrating its fifth year with a large expansion into new fields of study.

MSI supports 42 community colleges across 33 states.

By the end of 2023, it will have helped over 6,000 students pursuing careers in the trades. To date, Metallica and AWMH have invested over $6 million in the American workforce.

