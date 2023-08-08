Seasonal conditions continue

Pleasant conditions with seasonal temperatures will continue across the area through this week and upcoming weekend despite a few rain chances mixed in.

Today will be mostly sunny with just a hint of humidity expected throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s with light winds reaching up to 10 mph. Tonight will remain mostly clear and comfortable as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny through the first half of the day with a pop-up, isolated thunderstorm or two possible throughout the day. Temperatures will remain rather seasonal with highs hovering in the low-80s as winds continue to reach up to 10 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off mostly sunny before we notice a gradual increase in cloud coverage, becoming mostly cloudy by the evening hours. Temperatures will remain on the seasonal side with highs topping out in the low-80s across the area. Winds will increase just a tad up to 15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms will move in late Thursday night and will continue through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off with some early morning cloud coverage as showers and thunderstorms clear out around 6 and 7 am. From there, we will notice more gradual clearing with skies eventually becoming sunny by the afternoon hours with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-80s. Winds will remain on the breezy side up to 15 mph with gusts reaching up to 20 mph at times. Friday night will remain clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonal with temperature rising into the low-80s by the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Saturday night will continue with mostly clear and quiet conditions as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly to mostly cloudy through the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area with winds still reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. As clouds increase through the afternoon hours, showers and thunderstorms are projected to return to the area, continuing into the late night hours before clearing out overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Monday morning.

Next week is looking to be on the quiet side with some increased winds at times. Skies will be mostly sunny through the week, starting on Monday. Temperatures will remain on the seasonal side with highs hovering in the low to mid-80s. Winds will increase up to 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph at times Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before dying down to around 15 mph on Thursday. Overnight conditions will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by the following morning.

