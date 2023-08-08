Shawn Cable’s Alaskan tour wraps up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In case you were wondering, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Shawn Cable and about two-dozen lucky viewers from around southern Minnesota are on a trip to Alaska. They left July 28 and their adventure wraps up tomorrow.

Shawn filed this report to showcase just some of what they’ve seen on their trip.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.