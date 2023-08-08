Shawn Cable’s Alaskan tour wraps up

Your Photos
Shawn filed this report to showcase just some of what they’ve seen on their trip.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In case you were wondering, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Shawn Cable and about two-dozen lucky viewers from around southern Minnesota are on a trip to Alaska. They left July 28 and their adventure wraps up tomorrow.

Shawn filed this report to showcase just some of what they’ve seen on their trip.

