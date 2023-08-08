Your Photos
BEC Sheriff’s Office partnership with Eagle Lake Police Dept. begins

The city used to have just three active officers, but two left for other opportunities, leaving only the town’s police chief to operate the entire department.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Board has approved the agreement for its sheriff’s office to support Eagle Lake’s police department.

Eagle Lake has been experienced staffing shortages, and is currently down to just the police chief in the department.

The contract states that the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office will aid on patrols around the city and assist in on calls.

The agreement is expected to be temporary until Eagle Lake can fill their vacancies.

The contract was approved at the board meeting this morning and is effective immediately.

