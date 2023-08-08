Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Singer Ciara expecting fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson

FILE - NFL player Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, left, and Ciara arrive at the ESPY...
FILE - NFL player Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, left, and Ciara arrive at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-award winning performer Ciara is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy-winning performer Ciara is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, a representative for the singer confirmed to The Associated Press.

Ciara broke the news in a video announcement on her Instagram, revealing her pregnant silhouette in front of a pool.

She wrote in the caption, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib.” The clip is soundtracked by “How We Roll,” her 2023 collaboration with Chris Brown.

In July 2020, Ciara and Wilson welcomed their second child, Win Harrison Wilson. In 2017, they had their first — Sienna Princess Wilson. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

The city used to have just three active officers, but two left for other opportunities, leaving...
Sheriff’s Office partnership begins in Eagle Lake
FILE - In this June 19, 2018 file photo, a router and internet switch are displayed in East...
White House holds first-ever summit on the ransomware crisis plaguing the nation’s public schools
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations
KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul joined the show live in studio with the latest information, after...
City of Eagle Lake: Boil Water Advisory remains in place